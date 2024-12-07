Ritabrata Banerjee Nominated for Rajya Sabha Bypolls
The Trinamool Congress has announced Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. The bypolls were triggered by the resignation of Jawhar Sircar, following the R G Kar incident. Elections will take place on December 20, with Banerjee having switched from CPI(M) to TMC in 2017.
Updated: 07-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:03 IST
The Trinamool Congress has officially named Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections, set to fill the vacancy left by Jawhar Sircar.
This development follows Sircar's resignation after the R G Kar rape-murder incident, which sparked widespread protest and unrest. Banerjee, formerly with the CPI(M), joined the TMC in 2017 after serving as a Rajya Sabha MP under the former party.
The much-anticipated by-elections are slated for December 20, targeting a lone West Bengal seat alongside others from three additional states.
