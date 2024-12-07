Left Menu

Ritabrata Banerjee Nominated for Rajya Sabha Bypolls

The Trinamool Congress has announced Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. The bypolls were triggered by the resignation of Jawhar Sircar, following the R G Kar incident. Elections will take place on December 20, with Banerjee having switched from CPI(M) to TMC in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:03 IST
Ritabrata Banerjee Nominated for Rajya Sabha Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has officially named Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections, set to fill the vacancy left by Jawhar Sircar.

This development follows Sircar's resignation after the R G Kar rape-murder incident, which sparked widespread protest and unrest. Banerjee, formerly with the CPI(M), joined the TMC in 2017 after serving as a Rajya Sabha MP under the former party.

The much-anticipated by-elections are slated for December 20, targeting a lone West Bengal seat alongside others from three additional states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024