Ritabrata Banerjee Nominated for Rajya Sabha Bypolls

The Trinamool Congress has officially named Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections, set to fill the vacancy left by Jawhar Sircar.

This development follows Sircar's resignation after the R G Kar rape-murder incident, which sparked widespread protest and unrest. Banerjee, formerly with the CPI(M), joined the TMC in 2017 after serving as a Rajya Sabha MP under the former party.

The much-anticipated by-elections are slated for December 20, targeting a lone West Bengal seat alongside others from three additional states.

