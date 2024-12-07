Imran Khan's Legal Battles: Accusations of Authoritarianism Amid Rising Cases

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has fiercely criticized the government, accusing it of authoritarian tactics as the number of cases and inquiries against him surged to 188. This revelation came to light when the Ministry of Interior presented the data to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday in response to a petition filed by Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, seeking details of cases against him.

Khan's legal battles extend across various regions, with 99 cases in Punjab, 76 in Islamabad, and 2 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, he faces seven inquiries by the Federal Investigation Agency and three by the National Accountability Bureau. Notably, his appeal regarding the Toshakhana case remains pending in court. Speaking from Adiala Jail, Khan lamented the rising number of cases filed against him following every protest by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, accusing the government of undermining democratic principles and enforcing authoritarian rule.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the arrest of a vegetable vendor linked to the PTI protest. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir reprimanded the police for targeting innocent civilians, urging a thorough investigation into such matters. As tensions rise, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of 19 PTI supporters, underscoring the ongoing political strife in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)