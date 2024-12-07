Vice President Calls for Eight-Fold Income Boost to Achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Jagdeep Dhankhar, India's Vice President, called for a substantial increase in per capita income to achieve the nation's developmental goals by 2047. Speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi Central University's convocation in Bihar, he emphasized the necessity for the youth to drive this economic progress.

Dhankhar commended the Modi administration for eradicating corruption over the past decade, asserting that the nation's economic position is rapidly improving. Currently the fifth-largest global economy, India is set to surpass Germany and Japan, according to the Vice President.

Emphasizing individual contribution, Dhankhar advocated for environmental initiatives like the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. He suggested that if all citizens planted a sapling, it could significantly improve environmental conditions across the country.

