Vice President Calls for Eight-Fold Income Boost to Achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for an eight-fold increase in per capita income to achieve a developed India by 2047. He praised the Modi government's efforts in eliminating corruption and highlighted India's potential to surpass Germany and Japan economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:11 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
Jagdeep Dhankhar, India's Vice President, called for a substantial increase in per capita income to achieve the nation's developmental goals by 2047. Speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi Central University's convocation in Bihar, he emphasized the necessity for the youth to drive this economic progress.

Dhankhar commended the Modi administration for eradicating corruption over the past decade, asserting that the nation's economic position is rapidly improving. Currently the fifth-largest global economy, India is set to surpass Germany and Japan, according to the Vice President.

Emphasizing individual contribution, Dhankhar advocated for environmental initiatives like the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. He suggested that if all citizens planted a sapling, it could significantly improve environmental conditions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

