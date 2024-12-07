Left Menu

Alice Weidel: The AfD's Unlikely Face for Germany's Chancellery

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has nominated co-leader Alice Weidel as its first chancellor candidate for the upcoming elections. Despite its controversial stance, the AfD is gaining traction, positioning itself as a possible contender in response to Germany's political and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:55 IST
Alice Weidel: The AfD's Unlikely Face for Germany's Chancellery

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) took a historic step by nominating co-leader Alice Weidel as its inaugural chancellor candidate, marking a bold move ahead of Germany's upcoming snap election in February. Despite its ranking as the second-largest party in polls, the AfD remains isolated from potential coalitions due to its controversial ideals.

State-level successes have exposed a strong undercurrent of support that might pressure traditional conservatives to reconsider their stance on forming alliances. Weidel emphasizes the AfD's ambition to revitalize Germany's global position, highlighting the possibility of unforeseen partnerships with conservatives and the decline of their traditional ally, the Free Democrats.

Weidel's candidacy, with her varied background and moderate appeal, is seen as a strategic play to redefine the AfD's public image. The party's advocacy against immigration, the EU, and its handling of timely issues like the Ukraine war, aligns with voter concerns, leading to a notable membership increase despite ongoing controversies and protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024