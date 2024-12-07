Alice Weidel: The AfD's Unlikely Face for Germany's Chancellery

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) took a historic step by nominating co-leader Alice Weidel as its inaugural chancellor candidate, marking a bold move ahead of Germany's upcoming snap election in February. Despite its ranking as the second-largest party in polls, the AfD remains isolated from potential coalitions due to its controversial ideals.

State-level successes have exposed a strong undercurrent of support that might pressure traditional conservatives to reconsider their stance on forming alliances. Weidel emphasizes the AfD's ambition to revitalize Germany's global position, highlighting the possibility of unforeseen partnerships with conservatives and the decline of their traditional ally, the Free Democrats.

Weidel's candidacy, with her varied background and moderate appeal, is seen as a strategic play to redefine the AfD's public image. The party's advocacy against immigration, the EU, and its handling of timely issues like the Ukraine war, aligns with voter concerns, leading to a notable membership increase despite ongoing controversies and protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)