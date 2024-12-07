Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi Advocates Political Engagement

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi urged young people to engage in politics, warning against leaving critical decisions to unsuitable individuals. Speaking at St. Stephen's College, she cited transformative initiatives like improved schools and healthcare launched by the AAP government, illustrating the positive impact of political participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:13 IST
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for political involvement, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi urged students to participate actively, warning against leaving key decisions to 'the worst kind of people.'

At the Founder's Day event at St. Stephen's College, Atishi shared her own student experiences, noting that politics was once seen as a 'dirty business' rather than a career.

She emphasized that disengagement leads to critical decisions in education, healthcare, and safety being handled by others, highlighting the AAP government's successes in transforming public services as evidence of meaningful political action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

