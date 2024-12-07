Delhi CM Atishi Advocates Political Engagement

In a call for political involvement, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi urged students to participate actively, warning against leaving key decisions to 'the worst kind of people.'

At the Founder's Day event at St. Stephen's College, Atishi shared her own student experiences, noting that politics was once seen as a 'dirty business' rather than a career.

She emphasized that disengagement leads to critical decisions in education, healthcare, and safety being handled by others, highlighting the AAP government's successes in transforming public services as evidence of meaningful political action.

(With inputs from agencies.)