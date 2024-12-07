Chandrapur Congress Fights for Ballot Paper Elections

The Congress unit in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has sparked a political debate, passing a resolution advocating the use of ballot papers for future elections, citing recent defeats attributed to electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Subhash Dhote, Chandrapur Congress president, criticized the police for their failure to address bogus voter registrations, raising concerns over electoral integrity.

Amidst accusations of BJP intimidation, Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar emphasized that despite the Congress's stronger vote base, EVMs tilted the results in favor of their opponents.

