Chandrapur Congress Fights for Ballot Paper Elections

The Chandrapur Congress unit in Maharashtra has proposed a resolution to switch to ballot paper voting in future elections, blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) for recent electoral defeats. Allegations of police inaction on bogus voter registration and financial pressures from the BJP have intensified the call for change.

Updated: 07-12-2024 19:14 IST
The Congress unit in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has sparked a political debate, passing a resolution advocating the use of ballot papers for future elections, citing recent defeats attributed to electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Subhash Dhote, Chandrapur Congress president, criticized the police for their failure to address bogus voter registrations, raising concerns over electoral integrity.

Amidst accusations of BJP intimidation, Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar emphasized that despite the Congress's stronger vote base, EVMs tilted the results in favor of their opponents.

