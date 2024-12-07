Left Menu

Samajwadi Party's Strategic Exit: Unraveling Tensions in Maharashtra's Opposition

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has exited the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra due to discord over the Babri Masjid demolition praise. This exit is unlikely to impact MVA directly but highlights ongoing tensions within the Congress-led INDIA bloc amid regional party dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its withdrawal from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a notable opposition alliance in Maharashtra. This decision was fueled by a controversial post from the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is led by Uddhav Thackeray, that praised the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

The SP, with two members in the Maharashtra Assembly, has faced criticism for its stance within the alliance. However, its departure is expected to have minimal direct impact on the MVA, which already faced significant losses in recent elections, securing only 50 of 288 seats. This move highlights ongoing discontent among regional parties within the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Analysts suggest this could be a strategic position for the SP ahead of local elections. The SP's central leadership remains committed to opposition unity, stated NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar. The decision by SP MLA Abu Azmi follows local publications and posts celebrating the mosque's demolition. The Congress and other parties are assessing the broader implications of this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

