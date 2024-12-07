Samajwadi Party's Strategic Exit: Unraveling Tensions in Maharashtra's Opposition

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its withdrawal from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a notable opposition alliance in Maharashtra. This decision was fueled by a controversial post from the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is led by Uddhav Thackeray, that praised the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

The SP, with two members in the Maharashtra Assembly, has faced criticism for its stance within the alliance. However, its departure is expected to have minimal direct impact on the MVA, which already faced significant losses in recent elections, securing only 50 of 288 seats. This move highlights ongoing discontent among regional parties within the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Analysts suggest this could be a strategic position for the SP ahead of local elections. The SP's central leadership remains committed to opposition unity, stated NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar. The decision by SP MLA Abu Azmi follows local publications and posts celebrating the mosque's demolition. The Congress and other parties are assessing the broader implications of this decision.

