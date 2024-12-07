Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi's Tax Policies: A Call for Economic Justice

In a critique of the current administration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of unfairly hiking income tax and GST rates for ordinary citizens while providing concessions to billionaires. Gandhi labeled the act as an injustice that burdens the common people.

Highlighting the disparity in tax policies, Gandhi expressed concern over the planned introduction of a new GST slab, which he claims would further elevate the tax rate for essential items. This change, according to Gandhi, is set against the backdrop of increasing GST collections, which have soared over the past five years.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed Gandhi's sentiments, citing Deputy Governor of the RBI, Michael Patra. Ramesh conveyed Patra's analysis that indicates slow economic progress due to sluggish private investment and manufacturing growth, exacerbated by inflation affecting consumer demand.

