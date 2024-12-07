Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi's Tax Policies: A Call for Economic Justice

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Modi government of increasing income tax and GST rates for the common man while offering concessions to billionaires. He calls it a grave injustice and vows the Congress will continue to oppose these tax hikes on daily necessities. Gandhi cites economic imbalance as a growing concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critique of the current administration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of unfairly hiking income tax and GST rates for ordinary citizens while providing concessions to billionaires. Gandhi labeled the act as an injustice that burdens the common people.

Highlighting the disparity in tax policies, Gandhi expressed concern over the planned introduction of a new GST slab, which he claims would further elevate the tax rate for essential items. This change, according to Gandhi, is set against the backdrop of increasing GST collections, which have soared over the past five years.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed Gandhi's sentiments, citing Deputy Governor of the RBI, Michael Patra. Ramesh conveyed Patra's analysis that indicates slow economic progress due to sluggish private investment and manufacturing growth, exacerbated by inflation affecting consumer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

