Hope for Peace: Former Corps Commander Emphasizes Stability in Kashmir

Former Army officer Lt Gen DP Pandey (Retd) expressed hope for sustained peace in Jammu and Kashmir post-elections. Speaking at the Kashmir Literature Festival, he stressed the importance of nurturing peace for future generations and highlighted the role of locals and security forces in achieving stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:35 IST
At the recent Kashmir Literature Festival, former Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen DP Pandey (Retd) voiced his optimism for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir following the election of new representatives. He highlighted how the region's inhabitants should continue to foster peace as a crucial foundation for the next generations.

Pandey's remarks, delivered to reporters at the festival's sidelines, emphasized the changes within Kashmir over recent years. He noted a newfound positivity among the population, encouraging the holding and nurturing of their hard-won stability.

Pandey underscored how peace, achieved through local cooperation and security support, is essential for the community's advancement. He warned against financial benefits derived from strikes and urged young Kashmiris to avoid extremist paths, suggesting that a focus on prosperity and employment would secure a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

