Hope for Peace: Former Corps Commander Emphasizes Stability in Kashmir
Former Army officer Lt Gen DP Pandey (Retd) expressed hope for sustained peace in Jammu and Kashmir post-elections. Speaking at the Kashmir Literature Festival, he stressed the importance of nurturing peace for future generations and highlighted the role of locals and security forces in achieving stability.
At the recent Kashmir Literature Festival, former Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen DP Pandey (Retd) voiced his optimism for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir following the election of new representatives. He highlighted how the region's inhabitants should continue to foster peace as a crucial foundation for the next generations.
Pandey's remarks, delivered to reporters at the festival's sidelines, emphasized the changes within Kashmir over recent years. He noted a newfound positivity among the population, encouraging the holding and nurturing of their hard-won stability.
Pandey underscored how peace, achieved through local cooperation and security support, is essential for the community's advancement. He warned against financial benefits derived from strikes and urged young Kashmiris to avoid extremist paths, suggesting that a focus on prosperity and employment would secure a brighter future.
