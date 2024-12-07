Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Delivery Agents and Historical Comparisons

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has sparked controversy by alleging that Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya are working as delivery agents in India. Singh's remarks, made during a convocation in Hyderabad, have stirred debate, especially as he supported Yogi Adityanath's controversial historical comparisons between India's past and present events in Bangladesh.

Updated: 07-12-2024 23:31 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has ignited a heated discussion following his claims on Saturday that Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya are working as delivery agents for major food delivery and online shopping platforms in India, such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Flipkart. Singh urged authorities to identify these individuals.

The minister made these statements while in Hyderabad for a convocation at NIFT-Hyderabad. He also expressed his support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who previously made contentious comments likening historical events involving Mughal emperor Babur's commander to current events in Bangladesh.

Singh further criticized All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, suggesting a connection to past divisive figures like Pakistan's founder, Jinnah. These assertions have amplified a national conversation on security and identity issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

