Manhunt for UnitedHealth Exec's Killer Intensifies as Suspect Evades Capture

Authorities are narrowing in on the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The suspect has been identified, but his name has not been released, Adams stated at a police event in Harlem, as reported by the New York Post.

Brian Thompson, 50, was killed in a targeted shooting on Wednesday morning. Police have described the assailant as waiting in ambush before shooting Thompson in the back. The incident occurred shortly before the company's annual conference in New York City.

The manhunt for the gunman is ongoing, with police believing the suspect fled New York. Security footage showed the suspect getting into a taxi to the bus terminal, suggesting he may have boarded an interstate bus. Authorities believe the murder was premeditated, though motivation remains unclear.

