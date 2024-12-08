Left Menu

The Handshake Battle: Trump and Macron's Diplomatic Grip

During a visit to Paris, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shared intense handshakes reminiscent of their 2017 encounter. This symbolic gesture was perceived as a display of power dynamics between the leaders, who rescheduled their long-standing 'handshake battle' at the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 02:25 IST
In a striking display of diplomatic posturing, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron reignited their handshake rivalry during Trump's visit to Paris. The leaders' intense handshakes, reminiscent of their 2017 meeting, unfolded at the reopening ceremony of the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral.

As Trump alighted from his vehicle at the Elysee Palace, he engaged Macron in a firm and prolonged handshake, which some observers interpreted as a power move. The interaction mirrored a previous encounter noted for its symbolism and the rigid stances both leaders adopted, each trying to assert dominance.

The encounter, which sparked reactions online, was described by Trump supporters as an attempt by the U.S. leader to project strength. Analysts recall the 2017 NATO Summit handshake, with Macron previously branding it a 'moment of truth', indicating an enduring facet of their diplomatic relationship.

