Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Syrian rebels announced on Sunday that they have gained full control over the crucial city of Homs after a day of fierce fighting. This victory significantly threatens President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule, as insurgents advance towards the capital, Damascus.

After the army's withdrawal, thousands of Homs' residents took to the streets in celebration, dismantling symbols of Assad's regime. The fall of Homs grants rebels critical control over Syria's strategic heartland, cutting off Damascus from the Alawite-dominated coast where Assad's key allies have military bases.

The capture of Homs represents a powerful resurgence for the rebel movement. The capture of Homs poses an immediate threat to Assad's control and regional stability, as foreign officials warn of the Syrian government's potential collapse.

