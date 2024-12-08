Left Menu

Political Upheaval in South Korea: President Faces Impeachment Storm

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will temporarily step back from state and foreign affairs following his survival of an impeachment vote. The ruling People Power Party, led by Han Dong-hoon, confirmed this after Yoon's controversial imposition of martial law led to political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 07:57 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea is set to refrain from engaging in state and foreign affairs temporarily. This decision comes in the wake of surviving an impeachment vote in an opposition-dominated parliament, prompted by the brief imposition of martial law.

The ruling People Power Party, led by Han Dong-hoon, confirmed this stance during a press briefing held jointly with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The political turmoil reflects broader tensions within South Korea's government.

Yoon's recent decisions, particularly the use of martial law, have sparked a wave of political controversy, leading to increased scrutiny and debate over his leadership in South Korea.

