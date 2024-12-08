Political Upheaval in South Korea: President Faces Impeachment Storm

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea is set to refrain from engaging in state and foreign affairs temporarily. This decision comes in the wake of surviving an impeachment vote in an opposition-dominated parliament, prompted by the brief imposition of martial law.

The ruling People Power Party, led by Han Dong-hoon, confirmed this stance during a press briefing held jointly with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The political turmoil reflects broader tensions within South Korea's government.

Yoon's recent decisions, particularly the use of martial law, have sparked a wave of political controversy, leading to increased scrutiny and debate over his leadership in South Korea.

