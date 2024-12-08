Syria's Tumultuous Exodus: Assad's Uncertain Departure Amid Rebel Resurgence
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad undertook a sudden departure from Damascus amid a rebel resurgence that captured key cities, including Homs. The rebels' success marks a significant threat to Assad's rule, prompting regional powers to call for a political solution as instability and fears grow.
In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left Damascus for an undisclosed location as rebel forces claimed significant victories, most notably capturing the strategic city of Homs. The insurgents' advancements pose a grave threat to Assad's decades-long rule, deepening regional concerns about stability.
Witnesses reported thousands gathering in central Damascus to chant for freedom, celebrating the release of prisoners from the notorious Sednaya prison. Rebels have emerged triumphant, having taken control of Homs, a critical transit hub linking Damascus to the coastal region, further isolating the government.
This latest escalation has prompted an international response, with eight nations urging a political solution to the crisis. Meanwhile, allies like Russia and Iran—which once bolstered Assad—are now constrained by their own conflicts, diminishing their support. As the situation evolves, global eyes remain on the implications for Syria's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
