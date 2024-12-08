Syrian President Bashar Assad Flees Amidst Insurgent Advances

Bashar Assad, Syria's President, has reportedly left the country for an undisclosed location amid escalating tensions. This information was shared by Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, to The Associated Press.

According to Abdelrahman, Assad took a flight from Damascus early Sunday as insurgents claim a breakthrough by entering the capital city itself.

The unsettling developments have caused alarm among residents who report hearing gunfire and explosions, though there has been no official comment from Syrian authorities regarding the president's departure or the insurgent claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)