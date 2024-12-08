Left Menu

Syrian President Bashar Assad Flees Amidst Insurgent Advances

Syria's President Bashar Assad is reported to have left the country, according to Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. This follows claims by Syrian insurgents of entering Damascus, as the capital witnesses sounds of gunfire and explosions without an official government statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 08:52 IST
Syrian President Bashar Assad Flees Amidst Insurgent Advances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Bashar Assad, Syria's President, has reportedly left the country for an undisclosed location amid escalating tensions. This information was shared by Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, to The Associated Press.

According to Abdelrahman, Assad took a flight from Damascus early Sunday as insurgents claim a breakthrough by entering the capital city itself.

The unsettling developments have caused alarm among residents who report hearing gunfire and explosions, though there has been no official comment from Syrian authorities regarding the president's departure or the insurgent claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024