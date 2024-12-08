Left Menu

Syrian PM Offers Olive Branch for Transitional Government

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali stated in a video that the government is ready to transition by extending an olive branch to the opposition. He affirmed his presence in Syria but did not confirm President Bashar Assad's rumored departure, amid UAE silence on Assad's location.

Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant political development, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali announced via video statement the government's willingness to engage with the opposition, signaling readiness to transfer government functions to a transitional authority.

Jalali, emphasizing his commitment to the country, declared his continued presence in Syria and outlined his intention to resume work as normal, appealing to citizens to refrain from damaging public assets.

Amid ongoing speculation, Jalali did not address the reported absence of President Bashar Assad from Syria. Notably, the United Arab Emirates, where Assad's family maintains substantial property interests, has yet to comment on these reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

