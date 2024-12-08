Syrian PM Offers Olive Branch for Transitional Government

In a significant political development, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali announced via video statement the government's willingness to engage with the opposition, signaling readiness to transfer government functions to a transitional authority.

Jalali, emphasizing his commitment to the country, declared his continued presence in Syria and outlined his intention to resume work as normal, appealing to citizens to refrain from damaging public assets.

Amid ongoing speculation, Jalali did not address the reported absence of President Bashar Assad from Syria. Notably, the United Arab Emirates, where Assad's family maintains substantial property interests, has yet to comment on these reports.

