Kerala Political Drama: Anvar's Alliance Efforts Blocked

Independent MLA P V Anvar alleged that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan blocked his social collective's attempt to join Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK. Anvar accused Vijayan of intervening in his discussions with DMK, straining their relations. Anvar is now exploring alliances with the TMC and other national parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:57 IST
In a startling political twist, Independent MLA P V Anvar has accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of obstructing his efforts to integrate his newly formed social collective with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK. The MLA claims Vijayan personally intervened, requesting Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin not to accept the alliance.

Anvar, who recently parted ways with CPI(M), explained to the media that his relations with DMK have been damaged due to these interventions. He asserts that the Left veteran addressed the matter personally with Stalin and pursued multiple discussions to deter the merger.

Now considering alternative alliances, Anvar is reportedly in talks with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other national parties to associate his 'Democratic Movement of Kerala' with a larger political entity. He emphasized the responsibility that comes with joining a national party and hinted at a strong anti-communist agenda if aligning with the TMC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

