Internal Turmoil in TMC: Leaked Chats and Public Spats Stir Controversy

In an escalating controversy within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a public altercation between two Members of Parliament (MPs) and leaked WhatsApp conversations have stirred significant political debate. BJP leader Amit Malviya highlighted the discord, accusing the MPs of engaging in a 'public spat' at the Election Commission headquarters where they were meant to submit a representation. This incident has embarrassed the party, prompting MP Saugata Roy to express his dismay over the language and behavior exhibited.

The feud reportedly continued beyond the precincts of the Election Commission, as video clips suggested a continued verbal barrage by one of the MPs. Roy commented on the situation, deeming the leaks and actions 'unfortunate' and expressed hope that senior party leadership, led by Mamata Banerjee, would address the fracture. The clash reportedly started when a party MP, Kalyan Banerjee, allegedly misbehaved with a female MP, escalating tensions.

Amid ongoing turmoil, Roy noted the remarks made by Banerjee towards fellow MP Kirti Azad, a national-level cricketer, as 'third-class', while acknowledging Azad's past support for colleague Mahua Moitra as a potential catalyst for Banerjee's ire. The incident has led party members to discuss taking the issue to Mamata Banerjee, seeking a resolution to prevent further public embarrassment, as speculation about the 'versatile international lady' alluded to in leaked messages continues to provoke intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)