TMC Turmoil: Intrigue and Infighting Unveiled

A viral video exposes a spat between TMC MPs, highlighting internal turmoil. The incident escalated on social media with BJP's Amit Malviya sharing screenshots, propelling a controversy about party dynamics. The altercation began at the Election Commission and continued in the party's WhatsApp group, involving high-profile figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A video capturing a heated exchange between TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad, highlighted in a series of viral screenshots shared by BJP's Amit Malviya, has spotlighted internal conflicts within the ruling party of Bengal.

The controversy took root on April 4 when an altercation occurred during a TMC delegation's visit to the Election Commission, where MP Mahua Moitra confronted Banerjee over being excluded from a memorandum. The conflict extended to the party's official WhatsApp group, with banter escalating among members.

The incident has stirred discussions about party leadership and discipline, drawing attention from senior figures, including Mamata Banerjee, who may intervene. The leaked screenshots have fuelled speculation about internal clashes, as BJP seizes the opportunity to criticize TMC's cohesion and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

