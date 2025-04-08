Internal Tensions Exposed: TMC's High-Profile Spat Goes Public

The TMC is facing a public relations crisis as a video and screenshots of a verbal confrontation between MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad escalate tensions within Bengal's ruling party.

The spat, amplified by BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya, points to deep-seated internal conflicts. The incident traces back to April 4, when a TMC delegation delivered a memorandum about duplicate voter IDs to the Election Commission. MP Mahua Moitra's exclusion from the list of signatories led to a heated exchange with Banerjee, which has now drawn in party leadership for mediation.

As screenshots of the heated exchanges circulate, the rift becomes more apparent, with accusations flying on social media. Mamata Banerjee is now expected to make a decisive move to address the infighting, as party insiders reveal an ongoing investigation to determine the source of the social media leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)