Syria's New Chapter: A Shift in Media Narrative

Pro-government entities in Syria seek to separate themselves from Bashar Assad's administration after its sudden decline. Al-Watan newspaper, previously supportive of the government, now promotes unity and dialogue. The Alawite sect urges youth to focus on peace and avoid divisive actions.

Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:11 IST
  Syria
  • Syria

In the wake of the rapid decline of Bashar Assad's government, organizations once aligned with the regime are now attempting to distance themselves. This shift marks a new chapter in Syria's media landscape as pro-government entities seek separation.

Syria's al-Watan newspaper, previously a staunch supporter of the Assad government, has transformed its narrative. The publication expressed gratitude for the lack of further bloodshed and emphasized that Syria's future should belong to all its citizens. Furthermore, it explained that past government statements published by the media were not their responsibility.

The Alawite sect, historically central to Assad's base, has issued a statement encouraging the youth to remain calm and prioritize unity. Advocating for peace and rational dialogue, they call for reason to prevail in guiding Syria towards a more inclusive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

