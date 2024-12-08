MVA Faces Defeat: Distrust and Strategy Plans Following Maharashtra Elections

The leadership of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition convened in Mumbai on Sunday, with prominent figures such as Aaditya Thackeray, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Nana Patole in attendance. The meeting follows a significant electoral defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray announced on Saturday that the victorious MLAs from his party would abstain from taking the oath of office during the ongoing special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Thackeray expressed skepticism about the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), indicating a lack of public enthusiasm and celebration as potential evidence of electoral malpractice.

In a related development, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal disclosed that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has reviewed its electoral performance and will establish internal committees to tackle organizational and electoral challenges at the grassroots and district levels. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory with 235 seats, while MVA faced a stark setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)