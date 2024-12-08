Syria Transitions: New Leadership Under Rebel Agreement

Syria is on the cusp of significant political transformation as former Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali takes charge of overseeing state institutions. This comes after rebels, under the leadership of Abu Mohammed al-Golani, declared an end to Bashar al-Assad's regime, promising an orderly transition.

Al-Golani, revealing his real identity as Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced strict measures, including a ban on military forces approaching public bodies in Damascus and prohibiting celebratory gunfire. Jalali, appointed by Assad just last September, confirmed discussions with Sharaa about managing the now-essential transitional period and advocated for free elections.

In an interview, Syrian telecommunications minister Eyad al-Khatib confirmed ongoing discussions with Sharaa's representative to ensure continuity in telecommunications services. Khatib emphasized the cooperative approach to maintain essential services during this critical period of change.

(With inputs from agencies.)