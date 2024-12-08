Left Menu

Syria Transitions: New Leadership Under Rebel Agreement

A transition plan in Syria is underway as former Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali oversees state institutions following the rebel declaration ending Bashar al-Assad's rule. Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani urges order and bans military action near public entities. Free elections are anticipated as Syria navigates this pivotal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:20 IST
Syria Transitions: New Leadership Under Rebel Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is on the cusp of significant political transformation as former Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali takes charge of overseeing state institutions. This comes after rebels, under the leadership of Abu Mohammed al-Golani, declared an end to Bashar al-Assad's regime, promising an orderly transition.

Al-Golani, revealing his real identity as Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced strict measures, including a ban on military forces approaching public bodies in Damascus and prohibiting celebratory gunfire. Jalali, appointed by Assad just last September, confirmed discussions with Sharaa about managing the now-essential transitional period and advocated for free elections.

In an interview, Syrian telecommunications minister Eyad al-Khatib confirmed ongoing discussions with Sharaa's representative to ensure continuity in telecommunications services. Khatib emphasized the cooperative approach to maintain essential services during this critical period of change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024