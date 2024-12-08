Left Menu

Opposition MLAs Make Stand at Maharashtra Assembly

105 opposition members, part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, took their oaths on Sunday in the Maharashtra legislative assembly's special session's second day. Earlier, these members had boycotted the session over EVM misuse allegations. Prominent figures included Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Aaditya Thackeray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:39 IST
Opposition MLAs Make Stand at Maharashtra Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable move, 105 members of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi were sworn in as MLAs on Sunday, marking their entry into the newly constituted Maharashtra legislative assembly. The oath-taking occurred amidst ongoing allegations of EVM manipulation in recent state elections.

Key political figures such as Congress's Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, along with Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, were among those taking the oath on Sunday, following a boycott of the session's initial day.

With many first-time legislators and an influx of family attendees, the session saw a bustling atmosphere as the assembly reconvened. Previously, 173 MLAs took oath on Saturday, with remaining absent members scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024