Opposition MLAs Make Stand at Maharashtra Assembly

In a notable move, 105 members of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi were sworn in as MLAs on Sunday, marking their entry into the newly constituted Maharashtra legislative assembly. The oath-taking occurred amidst ongoing allegations of EVM manipulation in recent state elections.

Key political figures such as Congress's Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, along with Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, were among those taking the oath on Sunday, following a boycott of the session's initial day.

With many first-time legislators and an influx of family attendees, the session saw a bustling atmosphere as the assembly reconvened. Previously, 173 MLAs took oath on Saturday, with remaining absent members scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)