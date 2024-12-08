Opposition MLAs Make Stand at Maharashtra Assembly
105 opposition members, part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, took their oaths on Sunday in the Maharashtra legislative assembly's special session's second day. Earlier, these members had boycotted the session over EVM misuse allegations. Prominent figures included Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Aaditya Thackeray.
- Country:
- India
In a notable move, 105 members of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi were sworn in as MLAs on Sunday, marking their entry into the newly constituted Maharashtra legislative assembly. The oath-taking occurred amidst ongoing allegations of EVM manipulation in recent state elections.
Key political figures such as Congress's Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, along with Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, were among those taking the oath on Sunday, following a boycott of the session's initial day.
With many first-time legislators and an influx of family attendees, the session saw a bustling atmosphere as the assembly reconvened. Previously, 173 MLAs took oath on Saturday, with remaining absent members scheduled for Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole leading by 344 votes from Sakoli assembly seat by at the end of first round: Poll officials.
Mahayuti Surge: BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra Amid Opposition Gains in Jharkhand
I succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to support of voters, our team and party leaders: Devendra Fadnavis.
Jharkhand: JMM's Uma Kant Rajak wins Chandankiyari, Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of BJP at third spot, according to EC.
Elections 2023: Mahayuti's Dominance Despite Diverse Opposition