Maha Vikas Aghadi Seeks Deputy Speaker Role in Maharashtra Assembly
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to request the deputy speaker's post for one of the opposition alliance's constituent parties, promising to allow the speaker's unopposed election if protocol is followed. The alliance comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday engaged in discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling for the deputy speaker's role to be allocated to their opposition alliance.
The coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), assured that they would support an unopposed election of the assembly speaker, provided protocol was observed in awarding them the deputy speaker's post.
The meeting, spearheaded by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav, aimed to outline the alliance's floor strategy in the legislature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
