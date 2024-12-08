Maha Vikas Aghadi Seeks Deputy Speaker Role in Maharashtra Assembly

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday engaged in discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling for the deputy speaker's role to be allocated to their opposition alliance.

The coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), assured that they would support an unopposed election of the assembly speaker, provided protocol was observed in awarding them the deputy speaker's post.

The meeting, spearheaded by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav, aimed to outline the alliance's floor strategy in the legislature.

