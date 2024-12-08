South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defense Minister Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korean authorities detained former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, marking him as the first official held in connection to last week's contentious martial law imposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The situation has escalated as Yoon dodged an impeachment attempt by opposition lawmakers, while the Democratic Party prepares a renewed motion against him.

The detention came after Kim voluntarily submitted to questioning in Seoul, where his mobile phone was seized. Reports indicate a thorough search of his former offices and residence was conducted. Prosecutor Park Se-hyun announced a special team to delve into the martial law case, ensuring no aspect is overlooked.

The ruling People Power Party faces conundrums as Yoon's martial law decree ignites public outcry and calls for his removal grow louder. Political stability in South Korea is tense, with diplomatic consequences looming as Western allies watch the unfolding events with concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)