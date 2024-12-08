Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defense Minister Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korean prosecutors have detained ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun amid controversy over a brief martial law imposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The incident has led to political chaos and protests in South Korea, with opposition parties pushing for Yoon's impeachment and raising rebellion charges against key figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:55 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defense Minister Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean authorities detained former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, marking him as the first official held in connection to last week's contentious martial law imposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The situation has escalated as Yoon dodged an impeachment attempt by opposition lawmakers, while the Democratic Party prepares a renewed motion against him.

The detention came after Kim voluntarily submitted to questioning in Seoul, where his mobile phone was seized. Reports indicate a thorough search of his former offices and residence was conducted. Prosecutor Park Se-hyun announced a special team to delve into the martial law case, ensuring no aspect is overlooked.

The ruling People Power Party faces conundrums as Yoon's martial law decree ignites public outcry and calls for his removal grow louder. Political stability in South Korea is tense, with diplomatic consequences looming as Western allies watch the unfolding events with concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024