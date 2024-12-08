Seismic Shift: Syrian Rebels Oust Assad

In a historic upheaval, Syrian rebels have overthrown President Bashar al-Assad by capturing Damascus, marking the end of the Assad family's 13-year dominance over war-torn Syria. This pivotal moment not only reshapes the political landscape of the Middle East but also dents the influence of Assad's long-standing allies, Russia and Iran.

The rapid shift has caught Arab capitals off-guard, raising alarms about potential regional instability. As celebrations erupted in the streets of Damascus, the Syrian rebel coalition declared its commitment to establishing a transitional governing body, aiming for a peaceful transfer of power. The future of Syria remains uncertain as global powers decide on their stance towards the new administration.

The fall of Assad comes after key defeats for Hezbollah in Lebanon and a distracted Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine. With Syria on the brink of change, the world watches how this new dynamic will unfold, particularly with groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham poised to play a significant role in the country's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)