U.S. Commitment to Stability in Syria Amid Rebel Advances
The United States maintains a military presence in eastern Syria, aiming to prevent ISIS resurgence and support stability after recent rebel gains. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Daniel Shapiro emphasizes the importance of protecting civilians and respecting international norms, while addressing the potential influence of HTS on Syria's new administration.
The United States is steadfast in maintaining its military presence in eastern Syria, aiming to thwart any potential resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS), according to Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Daniel Shapiro. His statement followed an announcement of Syrian rebels toppling Bashar al-Assad's government.
Speaking at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain, Shapiro emphasized the challenges presented by Syria's unstable environment, which could allow ISIS to regroup and plan external attacks. The U.S. is determined, he said, to collaborate with partners to degrade ISIS capabilities and ensure their enduring defeat.
As the Syrian landscape shifts, with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) gaining influence, Western governments face the delicate task of engaging with a new administration featuring a group with roots in global jihadism. HTS, formerly affiliated with al-Qaeda, poses a diplomatic challenge due to its terrorist designation.
