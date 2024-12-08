John Mahama's Triumphant Return: A New Era for Ghana

In a significant political development, Ghana's former President John Dramani Mahama has been re-elected president, following the concession of defeat by his main rival, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia congratulated Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) for also securing victory in the parliamentary elections, highlighting a sweeping win for the party.

Recognizing the potential for tension, Bawumia conceded prior to the official electoral results to maintain peace and the nation's democratic reputation, ensuring stability during the transition of power.

