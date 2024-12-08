Zelenskiy Speaks on War Realities
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy emphasized that a mere document and signatures cannot conclude the war with Russia. He warned that ceasefires without guarantees are fragile. His remarks followed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's appeal for a ceasefire and renewed negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:34 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made it clear that ending the conflict with Russia requires more than just signing a piece of paper. According to Zelenskiy, ceasefires without substantial guarantees risk being undone at any moment.
His stark warning comes in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire and talks to resolve the ongoing conflict.
This highlights the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing struggle between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that diplomatic efforts must be more robust and secure than ever before.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- ceasefire
- war
- negotiations
- security
- conflict
- guarantees
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar leading by 3,759 votes in Baramati assembly seat at the end of first round: Poll officials.
Mahayuti Alliance Steers Towards Victory in Maharashtra
J'khand BJP chief & former CM Babulal Marandi leading by 1,840 votes from Dhanwar assembly seat after first round of counting: Officials.
Netanyahu's Political Fallout: ICC Arrest Warrants Shake Global Arena
Family Rivals Clash in Baramati: Ajit Pawar Takes Early Lead