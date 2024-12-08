Zelenskiy Speaks on War Realities

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made it clear that ending the conflict with Russia requires more than just signing a piece of paper. According to Zelenskiy, ceasefires without substantial guarantees risk being undone at any moment.

His stark warning comes in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire and talks to resolve the ongoing conflict.

This highlights the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing struggle between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that diplomatic efforts must be more robust and secure than ever before.

