Left Menu

Zelenskiy Speaks on War Realities

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy emphasized that a mere document and signatures cannot conclude the war with Russia. He warned that ceasefires without guarantees are fragile. His remarks followed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's appeal for a ceasefire and renewed negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:34 IST
Zelenskiy Speaks on War Realities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made it clear that ending the conflict with Russia requires more than just signing a piece of paper. According to Zelenskiy, ceasefires without substantial guarantees risk being undone at any moment.

His stark warning comes in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire and talks to resolve the ongoing conflict.

This highlights the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing struggle between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that diplomatic efforts must be more robust and secure than ever before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024