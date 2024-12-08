France Applauds Assad's Downfall, Urges Syrian Unity
France celebrated the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and called for an end to the fighting. The French foreign ministry emphasized the need for unity and a peaceful political transition in Syria. This marks a significant moment in the nation's path towards stability.
In a historic development on Sunday, France expressed its approval of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall, marking a potential turning point in the war-torn nation's future.
The French foreign ministry released an official statement underscoring the importance of unity in Syria, urging for an end to the conflict.
Highlighting the urgency of a peaceful political transition, France called on all parties to come together and chart a new course for the Syrian people.
