In a historic development on Sunday, France expressed its approval of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall, marking a potential turning point in the war-torn nation's future.

The French foreign ministry released an official statement underscoring the importance of unity in Syria, urging for an end to the conflict.

Highlighting the urgency of a peaceful political transition, France called on all parties to come together and chart a new course for the Syrian people.

(With inputs from agencies.)