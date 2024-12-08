Left Menu

Trump Calls for Immediate Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged a ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia after meeting President Volodymr Zelenskiy in Paris. Trump emphasized the need for peace backed by guarantees, while Zelenskiy highlighted that effective peace cannot rely solely on paper agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This came after Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy in Paris.

During their first face-to-face talks since Trump's election victory, Trump emphasized the need for peace with substantial guarantees. He noted that any peace accord should not merely rest on paper but must be tangible and reliable.

Zelenskiy responded by stating that Ukrainians desperately seek peace but stress it must come with guarantees to prevent any resurgence of conflict. The Ukrainian leader countered Trump's claim of 400,000 military casualties, citing official figures of 43,000 killed and 370,000 wounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

