Trump Calls for Immediate Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This came after Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy in Paris.

During their first face-to-face talks since Trump's election victory, Trump emphasized the need for peace with substantial guarantees. He noted that any peace accord should not merely rest on paper but must be tangible and reliable.

Zelenskiy responded by stating that Ukrainians desperately seek peace but stress it must come with guarantees to prevent any resurgence of conflict. The Ukrainian leader countered Trump's claim of 400,000 military casualties, citing official figures of 43,000 killed and 370,000 wounded.

