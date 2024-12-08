Left Menu

Trump Calls for Ceasefire: A Push for Peace between Ukraine and Russia

President-elect Donald Trump urged for immediate ceasefire and talks between Ukraine and Russia following his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. The call has led to discussions on conditions for peace, with Russia expressing openness to talks based on prior agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:43 IST
Trump Calls for Ceasefire: A Push for Peace between Ukraine and Russia
Trump

In a surprising move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, aiming to put an end to the ongoing conflict. The announcement came after Trump's face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris.

Trump suggested on Truth Social that Kyiv is eager for a deal to halt the violence, even citing losses within the Ukrainian forces. His statement comes amid growing tensions and an audience with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump believes has a crucial role in negotiating peace.

Reactions have been mixed, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizing the need for effective guarantees for peace, while the Kremlin, through Dmitry Peskov, expressed Russia's openness to talks, albeit on their terms. The evolving geopolitical drama continues to unfold as the world watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024