Trump Calls for Ceasefire: A Push for Peace between Ukraine and Russia
President-elect Donald Trump urged for immediate ceasefire and talks between Ukraine and Russia following his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. The call has led to discussions on conditions for peace, with Russia expressing openness to talks based on prior agreements.
In a surprising move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, aiming to put an end to the ongoing conflict. The announcement came after Trump's face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris.
Trump suggested on Truth Social that Kyiv is eager for a deal to halt the violence, even citing losses within the Ukrainian forces. His statement comes amid growing tensions and an audience with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump believes has a crucial role in negotiating peace.
Reactions have been mixed, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizing the need for effective guarantees for peace, while the Kremlin, through Dmitry Peskov, expressed Russia's openness to talks, albeit on their terms. The evolving geopolitical drama continues to unfold as the world watches closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Negotiations: Vulnerable Nations Stage Walkout Over Finance Draft
Ceasefire Brokered in Sectarian Clashes in NW Pakistan
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Trade Strikes Amid Ceasefire Efforts
Pakistan Brokers Peace: A Ceasefire Amidst Sectarian Clashes
Sectarian Ceasefire Efforts in Pakistan's Kurram District