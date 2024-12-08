Trump Calls for Ceasefire: A Push for Peace between Ukraine and Russia

In a surprising move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, aiming to put an end to the ongoing conflict. The announcement came after Trump's face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris.

Trump suggested on Truth Social that Kyiv is eager for a deal to halt the violence, even citing losses within the Ukrainian forces. His statement comes amid growing tensions and an audience with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump believes has a crucial role in negotiating peace.

Reactions have been mixed, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizing the need for effective guarantees for peace, while the Kremlin, through Dmitry Peskov, expressed Russia's openness to talks, albeit on their terms. The evolving geopolitical drama continues to unfold as the world watches closely.

