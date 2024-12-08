Iltija Mufti Stirs Controversy With 'Hindutva' Remarks

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, ignited a storm by labeling 'Hindutva' as a 'disease.' Her critique, aimed at the BJP's use of the ideology, claimed it encourages minority persecution and defames the essence of Hinduism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party responded by demanding an apology for Mufti's 'derogatory words.' They argued her stance could deepen divisions between communities and is an affront to religious sentiments.

In defense, Mufti distinguished Hindutva from traditional Hinduism, portraying the former as a tool of hate. She maintained that violence in the name of religion, from any side, must cease for India's inclusive ethos to thrive.

