Siddaramaiah Hails Congress Triumph in Sandur By-election Amidst Modi Critique

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his gratitude to Sandur voters for their overwhelming support during the recent by-election, interpreting it as a testament to their faith in the Congress party. During a public address in Sandur, Siddaramaiah took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of disseminating untruths throughout the campaign and lacking the courage to authenticate these assertions.

"Throughout the campaign, Modi and BJP leaders propagated falsehoods. I dared him to substantiate his claims, pledging to retire from politics if they were validated. His silence spoke volumes," Siddaramaiah asserted. The Chief Minister praised the transformation experienced in Sandur under Congress stewardship, particularly acknowledging the contributions of local MLA Tukaram. "Under Tukaram's leadership, Sandur has achieved significant progress unseen in the past," Siddaramaiah claimed.

He underscored the Congress administration's dedication to delivering on its promises and launching initiatives that fortify the economic resilience of the populace. "We fulfill the commitments we make, which stands in stark contrast to Modi's unmet national promises," he declared. Siddaramaiah criticized BJP's Janardhan Reddy for converting Bellary into a "Republic of fear," manipulating voters through financial coercion. Yet, he commended Sandur's electorate for dismissing such tactics and choosing development by electing Congress representative Annapoornamma.

"The electorate of Sandur has proven their preference for truth and progress over intimidation and deceit. Their decision has preserved Sandur's dignity and articulated a clear political message," he remarked. The victory, Siddaramaiah affirmed, conveyed a robust message to BJP, whose attempts to damage his reputation through false cases and propaganda had been ineffective. "This triumph signifies that the people endorse us. With their support, no conspiracy can shake my resolve," Siddaramaiah proclaimed.

In a comment on BJP's history in Karnataka, he remarked, "The BJP has never independently ascended to power in Karnataka, depending instead on Operation Kamala by manipulating the system. The source of their funds must be questioned." Responding to corruption allegations, Siddaramaiah refuted Modi's accusations about a Rs 700 crore scandal linked to the Waqf board, challenging Modi to prove his claims or face his resignation. "Again, Modi's silence was deafening," he added.

Siddaramaiah further criticized PM Modi for failing to fulfill his 2014 electoral commitments, such as creating 2 crore jobs and repatriating black money. "These promises were unfulfilled, deceiving the public, and must be scrutinized," he emphasized. Addressing housing demands in Sandur, Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan announced the distribution of 2,000 additional houses, complementing the completion of 2,172 houses. "Sandur, identified as a backward taluk, greatly benefits from such projects," Khan asserted, emphasizing Congress's commitment to improving Sandur residents' quality of life. (ANI)

