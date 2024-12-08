Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh BJP Protests Against Alleged Congress Mismanagement

BJP members in Himachal Pradesh, led by Rajiv Bindal, marched against the Congress government, accusing them of unfulfilled promises and mismanagement. They highlighted issues related to employment, women's benefits, electricity, and financial constraints, expressing people's dissatisfaction with Congress-led governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP Protests Against Alleged Congress Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent demonstration of political dissent, Himachal Pradesh BJP activists, under the leadership of Rajiv Bindal, rallied in Sirmour district against the ruling Congress government. The protest, backed by key BJP figures including Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, underscored grievances about alleged unfulfilled promises by the Congress.

Rallying from various BJP strongholds, the protestors gathered at the Hindu Ashram before carrying their message through the streets, voicing allegations of governmental non-performance. The demonstrators highlighted concerns ranging from employment to economic benefits, accusing the Congress of misleading the public with false electoral assurances.

As the protest culminated in Bada Chowk, Bindal voiced the mounting dissatisfaction amongst citizens, claiming development had stagnated under the current government. Criticism was specifically directed at Congress's failure to deliver on employment and social welfare pledges, further intensifying political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024