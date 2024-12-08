Himachal Pradesh BJP Protests Against Alleged Congress Mismanagement

In a fervent demonstration of political dissent, Himachal Pradesh BJP activists, under the leadership of Rajiv Bindal, rallied in Sirmour district against the ruling Congress government. The protest, backed by key BJP figures including Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, underscored grievances about alleged unfulfilled promises by the Congress.

Rallying from various BJP strongholds, the protestors gathered at the Hindu Ashram before carrying their message through the streets, voicing allegations of governmental non-performance. The demonstrators highlighted concerns ranging from employment to economic benefits, accusing the Congress of misleading the public with false electoral assurances.

As the protest culminated in Bada Chowk, Bindal voiced the mounting dissatisfaction amongst citizens, claiming development had stagnated under the current government. Criticism was specifically directed at Congress's failure to deliver on employment and social welfare pledges, further intensifying political tensions in the region.

