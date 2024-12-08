Hooda Criticizes Government's Tactics Against Farmers' Protests
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the BJP government's handling of farmers' protests, calling it undemocratic. Hooda urged dialogue to address issues like fertilizer shortages and MSP promises. He criticized BJP for political deception and inaction, while reaffirming Congress's commitment to farmer support.
In a scathing critique, former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, lambasted the BJP-led government's handling of the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march. The Congress leader denounced the use of tear gas and water cannons at the Haryana-Punjab border, branding the actions as undemocratic attempts to silence farmers.
Hooda emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the pressing issues confronting farmers. He criticized the government's failure to engage constructively, highlighting the problems of fertilizer and urea shortages, which are crucial for irrigation. He also pointed out discrepancies in the government's claims regarding the Minimum Support Price, labeling them as political deceit.
Hooda further criticized BJP leaders for their ongoing attacks on the Congress party, stating that people understand the truth behind the political rhetoric. He urged the ruling party to shift focus towards local body elections preparation and address the genuine concerns of farmers, rather than what he termed distractions like the metro project.
