Trump Maintains Status Quo: Powell to Remain Federal Reserve Chair
In a recent interview, President-elect Donald Trump disclosed he has no intentions of replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell upon assuming office. Despite previous tensions over interest rates, Trump acknowledged Powell's autonomy, respecting legal provisions against premature removal of Fed governors.
In an interview aired on Sunday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he has no plans to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell once he takes office in January.
Speaking with NBC News' Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press," Trump addressed his historical disagreements with Powell over interest rates but stated, "No, I don't think so," when questioned about Powell's potential replacement.
The relationship has been tense since Trump's appointment of Powell in early 2018, leading to unprecedented presidential criticisms of the Fed. However, Trump now emphasizes respect for legal frameworks that secure the Fed's independence from premature presidential intervention.
