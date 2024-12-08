Assad's Dramatic Exit: End of an Era in Syria
Syrian President Bashar Assad fled the country, ending his nearly 14-year tenure in power as his country was engulfed in civil war. Initially seen as a reformer, Assad relied on force to quell dissent, supported by allies Russia and Iran. An opposition resurgence and distracted allies led to his downfall.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Syrian President Bashar Assad's sudden departure from the country marks the end of his tumultuous 14-year reign. Once seen as a promising reformer, Assad's presidency was marred by a brutal civil war that turned Syria into a battleground for regional and international powers.
Assad resorted to oppressive measures reminiscent of his father's regime to retain power amid the uprising that began in 2011. With significant backing from allies Russia and Iran, his military bombarded opposition strongholds. Despite allegations of war crimes, Assad managed to regain control of much of Syria.
However, a surprise offensive by opposition forces in the northwest, compounded by the shifting geopolitical landscape, led to the rapid collapse of government forces. Assad's departure signals a potential new chapter for a nation long embroiled in conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bashar Assad
- civil war
- Syria
- opposition
- Russia
- Iran
- Arab League
- Arab Spring
- protests
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Renewed Battles: Russia Captures Key Settlement in Eastern Ukraine
Indian National Arrested in US Over Aerospace Component Procurement for Russian Entities
Russia's Controversial Greenhouse Gas Claims at COP29
Ukraine's Battle for Kursk: A Tug-of-War Amidst Russian Counterattacks