Assad's Dramatic Exit: End of an Era in Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad's sudden departure from the country marks the end of his tumultuous 14-year reign. Once seen as a promising reformer, Assad's presidency was marred by a brutal civil war that turned Syria into a battleground for regional and international powers.

Assad resorted to oppressive measures reminiscent of his father's regime to retain power amid the uprising that began in 2011. With significant backing from allies Russia and Iran, his military bombarded opposition strongholds. Despite allegations of war crimes, Assad managed to regain control of much of Syria.

However, a surprise offensive by opposition forces in the northwest, compounded by the shifting geopolitical landscape, led to the rapid collapse of government forces. Assad's departure signals a potential new chapter for a nation long embroiled in conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)