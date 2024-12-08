Left Menu

Assad's Dramatic Exit: End of an Era in Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad fled the country, ending his nearly 14-year tenure in power as his country was engulfed in civil war. Initially seen as a reformer, Assad relied on force to quell dissent, supported by allies Russia and Iran. An opposition resurgence and distracted allies led to his downfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:34 IST
Assad's Dramatic Exit: End of an Era in Syria
Assad
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Syrian President Bashar Assad's sudden departure from the country marks the end of his tumultuous 14-year reign. Once seen as a promising reformer, Assad's presidency was marred by a brutal civil war that turned Syria into a battleground for regional and international powers.

Assad resorted to oppressive measures reminiscent of his father's regime to retain power amid the uprising that began in 2011. With significant backing from allies Russia and Iran, his military bombarded opposition strongholds. Despite allegations of war crimes, Assad managed to regain control of much of Syria.

However, a surprise offensive by opposition forces in the northwest, compounded by the shifting geopolitical landscape, led to the rapid collapse of government forces. Assad's departure signals a potential new chapter for a nation long embroiled in conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024