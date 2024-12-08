Joyous Uprising: Syrian Rebels Celebrate Assad's Ouster in Athens

In a dramatic turn of events, supporters of the Syrian rebels stormed the Syrian embassy in Athens on Sunday. They successfully raised the rebel flag to signify the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, according to police and a Reuters reporter on site.

The authorities apprehended four individuals within the embassy's premises, although the flag continued to fly. Meanwhile, the ambience turned jubilant in Athens' central Sytagma square, where numerous Syrian opposition supporters brandished rebel flags and celebrated together.

The rebel forces claimed victory in Damascus the same day, forcing Assad into exile after a 13-year-long civil war. The collapse of his government sparked scenes of celebration among the gathered crowds, marking the end of a 55-year authoritarian rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)