Constitution at Risk: Alka Lamba's Call to Action

In a fervent appeal on Sunday, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba sounded the alarm over the perceived threats to India's Constitution, asserting that it is in grave danger. She praised her party leader Rahul Gandhi for spearheading efforts to safeguard the nation's founding document.

Lamba underlined the significance of the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, which enshrines equal rights for women. Without it, she warned, half of India's population faces jeopardy. Her remarks came during the 'Nari Nyay Sadasya Samman Samaroh' event in Lucknow, where she reaffirmed Congress's historical support for women's causes.

State unit president Ajay Rai echoed Lamba's sentiments, calling on women to assert their rights amidst skyrocketing inflation impacting everyday life. Rai criticized the current BJP government for sowing societal discord and pledged that Congress would continue fighting to preserve India's democratic and secular fabric.

