Left Menu

Constitution at Risk: Alka Lamba's Call to Action

Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba warned that the Constitution is in danger, advocating for Rahul Gandhi's efforts to protect it. Highlighting women's rights granted by Ambedkar, she urged action to prevent half the population from being at risk, emphasizing the Congress party's commitment to women's interests and the fight against inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:30 IST
Constitution at Risk: Alka Lamba's Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal on Sunday, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba sounded the alarm over the perceived threats to India's Constitution, asserting that it is in grave danger. She praised her party leader Rahul Gandhi for spearheading efforts to safeguard the nation's founding document.

Lamba underlined the significance of the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, which enshrines equal rights for women. Without it, she warned, half of India's population faces jeopardy. Her remarks came during the 'Nari Nyay Sadasya Samman Samaroh' event in Lucknow, where she reaffirmed Congress's historical support for women's causes.

State unit president Ajay Rai echoed Lamba's sentiments, calling on women to assert their rights amidst skyrocketing inflation impacting everyday life. Rai criticized the current BJP government for sowing societal discord and pledged that Congress would continue fighting to preserve India's democratic and secular fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024