Constitution at Risk: Alka Lamba's Call to Action
Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba warned that the Constitution is in danger, advocating for Rahul Gandhi's efforts to protect it. Highlighting women's rights granted by Ambedkar, she urged action to prevent half the population from being at risk, emphasizing the Congress party's commitment to women's interests and the fight against inflation.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal on Sunday, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba sounded the alarm over the perceived threats to India's Constitution, asserting that it is in grave danger. She praised her party leader Rahul Gandhi for spearheading efforts to safeguard the nation's founding document.
Lamba underlined the significance of the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, which enshrines equal rights for women. Without it, she warned, half of India's population faces jeopardy. Her remarks came during the 'Nari Nyay Sadasya Samman Samaroh' event in Lucknow, where she reaffirmed Congress's historical support for women's causes.
State unit president Ajay Rai echoed Lamba's sentiments, calling on women to assert their rights amidst skyrocketing inflation impacting everyday life. Rai criticized the current BJP government for sowing societal discord and pledged that Congress would continue fighting to preserve India's democratic and secular fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
By-Election Battle: BJP and Congress Vie for Control in Madhya Pradesh
Clash of Titans: BJP and Congress Battle in Raipur City South Bypoll
Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat trails in Sangamner assembly seat by 1,831 votes at end of first round: Poll officials.
Senior Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan trailing by 1,590 votes in Karad South assembly seat: Poll officials.
Punjabi Power Play: AAP and Congress Battle in Key Bypolls