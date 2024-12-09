Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Incoming US President Donald Trump has signaled potential trade tensions by threatening substantial tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Trump highlighted that the US provides significant subsidies to these nations, amounting to over USD 100 billion for Canada and USD 300 billion for Mexico.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump suggested that if these countries continue benefiting from US subsidies, they should consider becoming part of the United States. He expressed his desire for an equitable trade environment and refuted claims that tariffs would harm the US economy.

Trump asserted that tariffs, if used strategically, can be a powerful tool beyond economic goals, including deterring conflicts. He emphasized his direct communication with leaders Justin Trudeau and the president of Mexico, warning them of a potential 25% tariff if illegal immigration isn't addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)