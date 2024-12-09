Left Menu

Celebrating Sonia Gandhi: A Champion of the Marginalised

The 78th birthday of Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, draws accolades highlighting her inspirational role in politics. While stepping back due to health, her influence continues through landmark reforms and public service, especially championing rights and empowerment for India's marginalised communities, as recognised by party leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:45 IST
Celebrating Sonia Gandhi: A Champion of the Marginalised
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

As Sonia Gandhi marks her 78th birthday, tributes pour in hailing her as a 'true champion' of marginalised communities. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized her enduring impact on public life, inspiring millions worldwide.

Despite stepping back from the political forefront due to health, Sonia Gandhi remains an influential figure in the Rajya Sabha and the Congress Parliamentary Party. The Congress party praised her role in implementing major social reforms, such as MGNREGA and Right to Information, transforming India's socio-political landscape.

Party members including K C Venugopal reflected on her commitment and sacrifices in public service, underscoring her contributions to India's democratic fabric. Her leadership, they said, continues to guide the party and inspire new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024