Celebrating Sonia Gandhi: A Champion of the Marginalised

As Sonia Gandhi marks her 78th birthday, tributes pour in hailing her as a 'true champion' of marginalised communities. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized her enduring impact on public life, inspiring millions worldwide.

Despite stepping back from the political forefront due to health, Sonia Gandhi remains an influential figure in the Rajya Sabha and the Congress Parliamentary Party. The Congress party praised her role in implementing major social reforms, such as MGNREGA and Right to Information, transforming India's socio-political landscape.

Party members including K C Venugopal reflected on her commitment and sacrifices in public service, underscoring her contributions to India's democratic fabric. Her leadership, they said, continues to guide the party and inspire new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)