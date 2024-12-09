Left Menu

BRS MLAs Stage T-Shirt Protest Against Alleged Political-Industrial Nexus

Before the Telangana Assembly's winter session, BRS MLAs protested wearing T-shirts with images of Revanth Reddy and Gautam Adani, accusing the Chief Minister of having a dubious alliance with the industrialist. Police stopped them at the legislature's entrance, leading to slogans against the Congress government. BRS leaders criticized the Congress for alleged hypocrisy.

On the eve of the Telangana Assembly's winter session, opposition BRS MLAs launched a protest, wearing T-shirts emblazoned with images of Revanth Reddy and Gautam Adani. The lawmakers claimed an 'unholy nexus' exists between the Chief Minister and the industrial magnate.

Despite their efforts, the BRS legislators were halted by police at the gates of the legislative complex. Enraged by the intervention, they voiced their discontent against the Congress administration and the Chief Minister.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao addressed journalists, criticizing Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi for their perceived hypocrisy. Rao questioned, 'Why can't we do the same here in Telangana Assembly?' Their protest was cut short when police escorted the BRS MLAs away in vehicles.

