Political Stir in Tamil Nadu: VCK Leader Suspended Over 'Monarchy' Remark

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan announced the six-month suspension of deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna for his controversial 'monarchy' comment against the DMK. Arjuna's remarks, made at a book release, led to disciplinary action as they were deemed detrimental to party interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has announced the suspension of deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna for a period of six months. This decision follows Arjuna's recent controversial comments, which criticized the ruling DMK's perceived 'monarchy'.

Arjuna's remarks, presented during a book launch event, have generated substantial debate within Tamil Nadu's political sphere. His call for ending what he referred to as 'monarchical rule' and demanding a share in power reflected the ideological position of VCK, but ultimately led to his current predicament.

The disciplinary action against Arjuna underscores tensions within the DMK-led coalition, to which VCK belongs, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. VCK leaders emphasize that Arjuna's actions were counterproductive to party interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

