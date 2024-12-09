Political Storm: INDIA Bloc's Bold Move Against Rajya Sabha Vice President
The INDIA bloc considers a resolution to remove Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar due to alleged misconduct. Opposition parties, led by the Congress, prepare to submit the notice. Tensions rise as accusations involving George Soros and national security concerns surface, overshadowing internal disputes within the House.
In a dramatic escalation, the INDIA bloc is poised to challenge Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's tenure, considering a resolution for his removal. This bold move comes amidst claims of his inappropriate conduct, according to opposition camp sources.
The Congress is at the forefront of the initiative, supported by key allies like the TMC and Samajwadi Party. Recent tensions were further inflamed by BJP Leader J P Nadda, highlighting connections between the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific and controversial figure George Soros.
Allegations of national security risks and attempts to sideline pertinent issues like the Adani controversy have unfolded in the House. Critical voices, including Digvijaya Singh, argue the chairman's partiality, sparking constitutional debates over the vice president's potential removal as per Article 67(b).
