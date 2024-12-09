Left Menu

BJP Criticizes PDP Leader's 'Hindutva as Disease' Remark

BJP's Ravinder Raina criticized PDP leader Iltija Mufti's remarks labeling Hindutva a 'disease,' calling them divisive and demanding an apology. Mufti clarified, distinguishing Hindutva from Hinduism, while highlighting misuse of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. Tensions escalated between political leaders over religious and ideological interpretations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:14 IST
BJP Criticizes PDP Leader's 'Hindutva as Disease' Remark
BJP leader Ravinder Raina (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina condemned statements by People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, who referred to Hindutva as a 'disease.' Raina regarded Mufti's remarks as highly irresponsible and an attempt to sow division within society.

Mufti's comments followed a video incident showing minor Muslim boys coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' which she described as an affront to the ideals of Hinduism and an example of ideological 'disease.' Raina insisted that Mufti's statement hurt religious sentiments and breached the bounds of respectful discourse, calling for an apology.

The controversy intensified as BJP leaders, including Kavinder Gupta, accused Mufti of making derogatory comments against Lord Ram. In response, Mufti defined a difference between Hindutva and Hinduism, criticizing the ideology of Hindutva while promoting Hinduism as aligned with secular, compassionate values akin to Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024