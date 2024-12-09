BJP Criticizes PDP Leader's 'Hindutva as Disease' Remark

In a sharp rebuke, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina condemned statements by People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, who referred to Hindutva as a 'disease.' Raina regarded Mufti's remarks as highly irresponsible and an attempt to sow division within society.

Mufti's comments followed a video incident showing minor Muslim boys coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' which she described as an affront to the ideals of Hinduism and an example of ideological 'disease.' Raina insisted that Mufti's statement hurt religious sentiments and breached the bounds of respectful discourse, calling for an apology.

The controversy intensified as BJP leaders, including Kavinder Gupta, accused Mufti of making derogatory comments against Lord Ram. In response, Mufti defined a difference between Hindutva and Hinduism, criticizing the ideology of Hindutva while promoting Hinduism as aligned with secular, compassionate values akin to Islam.

