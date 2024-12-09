Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Asylum: Assad Sheltered in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following his ousting. Assad's removal weakens Iran and Russia's influence in the Middle East. The Kremlin emphasizes continued dialogue with regional entities amidst Syria's instability, while Russian military bases' future remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:23 IST
Putin's Strategic Asylum: Assad Sheltered in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant geopolitical maneuver, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended asylum to Bashar al-Assad, the former Syrian president, after his displacement amid a swift rebel takeover. This development strikes a considerable blow to both Iran and Russia, who had been pivotal in supporting Assad during Syria's prolonged civil conflict, despite Western insistences for his removal from power.

Assad is reportedly in Moscow with his family, though further details concerning his location remain undisclosed, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Assad's exile marks the loss of a strategic foothold for Iran and Russia in the Middle East, with the absence of his regime challenging Moscow's military presence, including bases in Latakia and Tartous.

Peskov highlighted the importance of maintaining dialogue with regional countries to navigate Syria's current challenges, exacerbated by ongoing unrest. The fate of Russia's bases in Syria hinges on negotiations with future power-holders in the region, indicating an evolving landscape as Moscow continues to safeguard its strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024