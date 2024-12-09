Controversy Unfolds Between Ex-Goa Governor and BJP Leaders

In a heated dispute, former Goa Governor Satyapal Malik has become the center of controversy after BJP leaders accused him of making unfounded statements against party figures. The allegations surfaced after Malik was removed from his gubernatorial post.

Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai, along with BJP representatives Sankalp Amonkar, Kedar Naik, and spokesman Giriraj Pai Vernekar, dismissed claims of the Goa government's involvement in a cash-for-jobs scandal during a press conference.

Phal Desai critiqued Malik's conduct, suggesting that his post-removal remarks were a result of not securing a future political role. Malik's previous accusations against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP further fueled the tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)