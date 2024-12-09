Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Between Ex-Goa Governor and BJP Leaders

Former Goa Governor Satyapal Malik has been accused by BJP leaders of making baseless statements against them post his governorship. Allegations of corruption involving Goa's Chief Minister and a cash-for-jobs scam were rejected by BJP members, who claim Malik's comments arise from his not securing a future position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:05 IST
Controversy Unfolds Between Ex-Goa Governor and BJP Leaders
Satyapal Malik
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated dispute, former Goa Governor Satyapal Malik has become the center of controversy after BJP leaders accused him of making unfounded statements against party figures. The allegations surfaced after Malik was removed from his gubernatorial post.

Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai, along with BJP representatives Sankalp Amonkar, Kedar Naik, and spokesman Giriraj Pai Vernekar, dismissed claims of the Goa government's involvement in a cash-for-jobs scandal during a press conference.

Phal Desai critiqued Malik's conduct, suggesting that his post-removal remarks were a result of not securing a future political role. Malik's previous accusations against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP further fueled the tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024